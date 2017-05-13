Turkey: Bus crash kills 20 near southwestern tourist town Marmaris

Marmaris in southwest Turkey. Marmaris in southwest Turkey.

A bus carrying tourists in Turkey crashed on Saturday killing at least 20 people and injuring 11. The accident took place near the southwestern sea resort holiday town of Marmaris, according to the local governor. The bus had travelled from Izmir, in west Turkey, he said. The road was hilly and the bus plunged off its path, smashed through the crash barrier, into a precipice.

“Sadly, we have had 20 fatalities and 11 other seriously injured,” said Amir Cicek, the governor of Mugla province.

Footage from local television showed the yellow bus turned on its side with ambulances around it, and bodies of people lying nearby.

