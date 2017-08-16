Turkey asks Germany to arrest and extradite top suspect in coup

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) said that Turkey submitted a formal note demanding fugitive Adil Oksuz’s extradition. (AP photo) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) said that Turkey submitted a formal note demanding fugitive Adil Oksuz’s extradition. (AP photo)

Turkey formally asked the German government on Wednesday to arrest and extradite a top suspect in last year’s failed coup attempt following reports suggesting that he has been spotted in Germany. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey submitted a formal note demanding fugitive Adil Oksuz’s extradition.

Oksuz, accused of being a follower of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, is believed to have played a key part in the failed coup. Gulen denies accusations of involvement in the attempt. “If this person is there, we asked that he be located, taken into custody and returned to Turkey,” Cavusoglu said.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer confirmed that the request had been received and would be reviewed “on the basis of the law,” but said it wasn’t clear whether Oksuz was actually in Germany. Schaefer told reporters that Germany was aware of the allegations against Oksuz, but that authorities would “stick to what concrete, credible and verifiable information” is provided to them.

The request comes amid souring relations between the two countries. Turkey accuses Germany of providing a safe haven to Kurdish militants and suspects wanted for alleged links to the coup. Germany has protested the arrest of several of its citizens in Turkey since the coup, including two journalists and a human rights activist.

Schaefer said Germany’s ambassador in Turkey is scheduled to meet Tuesday with German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, who was detained in February on suspicion of aiding forbidden groups.

Ambassador Martin Erdmann planned to visit German human rights campaigner Peter Steudtner on Wednesday, Schaefer said. Steudtner and Ali Gharavi of Sweden were arrested July 5 during a raid on a Turkish hotel where they were teaching a digital security workshop.

They were among six activists, including Amnesty International’s Turkey director Idil Eser, detained last month for allegedly aiding an unspecified armed terror group.

