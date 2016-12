Anis Amri (Source: AP) Anis Amri (Source: AP)

Tunisia arrested the nephew of the suspected Berlin truck attacker and two other jihadist suspects who are “connected” to the assailant Anis Amri, the interior ministry said on Saturday. A statement said that the three suspects were members of a “terrorist cell… connected to the terrorist Anis Amri who carried out the terrorist attack in Berlin”. They were arrested on Friday.