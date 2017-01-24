Trump’s tweets are presidential records, but deletions?

Donald Trump Donald Trump

The National Archives and Records Administration considers President Donald Trump’s tweets as presidential records that need to be preserved for historic purposes, but an archives official said Monday that the agency has yet to say whether his administration will be required to keep altered or deleted tweets.

After a misspelled statement from Trump’s private Twitter account was altered Saturday and later deleted, archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman said Monday that presidential tweets, like all electronic communications “created or received” by the president or his staff, are considered presidential records.

Archives officials were discussing the question Monday, Kleiman said, but had not issued a determination.

Trump wrote on his private Twitter account at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States.” The tweet was later corrected to “honored” and then later removed entirely.

Before taking office last Friday, Trump had at times misspelled some of his tweets from his private account. Many of those had been removed and replaced with the correct spelling.

In March 2016, in advance of the GOP presidential primary in Arizona, for example, Trump referred to the state’s largest city in his Twitter feed as “Phoneix.” A month earlier, Trump also used the misspelled “great honer” to describe his pride in winning polls after a GOP debate.

White House officials did not immediately respond to inquiries by The Associated Press about Trump’s stance on preserving tweets.

Kleiman said White House tweets would be considered presidential “electronic communications.” She cited federal archives law covering records that are created or received by the president, the president’s immediate staff or a unit or individual of the Executive Office of the President who advises or assists Trump in carrying out constitutional, statutory or other official or ceremonial duties of the president.