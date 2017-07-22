Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner adds at least $10m in assets to revised disclosure

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. (Source: AP Photo/File) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. (Source: AP Photo/File)

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has added more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million to his revised personal financial disclosure.

According to the disclosure, the additional assets were “inadvertently omitted” from an earlier form. The revised form was certified by the Office of Government Ethics on Thursday and released yesterday.

Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, also filed new federal disclosures. She reported assets of at least $66 million and at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures.

The new forms reflect that Kushner sold his interest in the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey. He also no longer has a stake in a company that had held interest in property in Toledo, Ohio.

