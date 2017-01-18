Trump’s pick for UN ambassador Nikki Haley says Russia need take ‘positive steps’ to win trust

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. (Reuters File Photo) South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. (Reuters File Photo)

US President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the UN envoy Indian-American Nikki Haley on Wednesday said her job in this diplomatic position would be to rebuild confidence of Americans in the world body as many of them believe that actions of the UN does more harm than good.

Watch What Else is Making News



Haley, who turns 45 on Friday, the same day President-elect Donald Trump will take office. Although, she has been governor of South Carolina since 2011 and is refereed to as a rising star in the Republican Party, Haley faces tough questioning from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about her lack of experience in foreign policy and the federal government.

Haley in her testimony had conceded that she had little experience in dealing with diplomatic issue at a world stage, but, said that her role as a governor would stand her in good stead. “I would suggest there is nothing more important to a governor’s success than her ability to unite those with different backgrounds, viewpoints, and objectives behind a common purpose,” she said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd