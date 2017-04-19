Trump would be ‘honored’ to meet pope during Italy trip: White House

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

The White House raised the possibility today of Donald Trump meeting Pope Francis during the US president’s trip to Italy in late May, although it stressed nothing has been scheduled.

“We will be reaching out to the Vatican to see if an audience with the pope can be accommodated,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said. “We would be honored to have an audience with his holiness.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now