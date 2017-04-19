Latest News
Trump would be ‘honored’ to meet pope during Italy trip: White House

"We will be reaching out to the Vatican to see if an audience with the pope can be accommodated," said White House spokesman

Published:April 19, 2017
The White House raised the possibility today of Donald Trump meeting Pope Francis during the US president’s trip to Italy in late May, although it stressed nothing has been scheduled.

“We will be reaching out to the Vatican to see if an audience with the pope can be accommodated,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said. “We would be honored to have an audience with his holiness.”

