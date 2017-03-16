Trump vows to fight travel ban block at Supreme Court

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

US President Donald Trump has vowed to fight a federal court ruling halting his revised temporary ban of refugees and nationals from six Muslim-majority countries, describing the decision as “judicial overreach.”

“The law in the constitution gave the president the power to suspend immigration when he deems it to be in the national interest of our country,” he said at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, yesterday following the decision by the Hawaii court.

He told the cheering crowd that his administration would “take our case as far as it needs to go, including all the way up to the Supreme Court. We are going to win.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now