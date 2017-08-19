Trump tweets thanks to Steve Bannon for service and role in campaign against Clinton

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump (R), trailed by senior adviser Steve Bannon (bottom), boards Air Force One to return to Washington after spending the weekend at the Mar-a-Lago Club, from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump (R), trailed by senior adviser Steve Bannon (bottom), boards Air Force One to return to Washington after spending the weekend at the Mar-a-Lago Club, from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

US President Donald Trump praised his former chief strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday, thanking him on Twitter for his service and his role in the presidential election campaign against Hillary Clinton. “I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S,” Trump tweeted. Trump on Friday fired Bannon in the latest White House shake-up.

Trump on Friday fired Bannon in the latest White House shake-up, removing a far-right architect of his 2016 election victory and a driving force behind his nationalist and anti-globalization agenda.

Bannon’s firing, a year and a day after Trump hired him as his campaign chief, put an abrupt end to the rabble-rousing political provocateur’s tumultuous tenure in a White House riven with rivalries and back-stabbing during which he clashed with more-moderate factions.

He was instrumental in some of Trump’s most contentious policy moves including the ban on people from several Muslim-majority countries, abandoning the Paris climate accord, tearing up international trade agreements and cracking down on illegal immigration. He was no friend of the Republican political establishment and was loathed by liberals but was a darling of some of the president’s hard-line conservative supporters.

