Trump tells NASA to return American astronauts to Moon

“The directive I’m signing today will refocus America’s space programme on human exploration and discovery. It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use,” Trump said at the White House. (AP Photo) “The directive I’m signing today will refocus America’s space programme on human exploration and discovery. It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use,” Trump said at the White House. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump today signed a new space policy directing NASA to send American astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972 and eventually to Mars, as he asserted that the US will “stay the leader” in space exploration. Trump signed the new directive at the White House on Monday, aimed at furthering the government’s efforts in advancing space exploration for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

“The directive I’m signing today will refocus America’s space programme on human exploration and discovery. It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use,” Trump said at the White House. The last time US astronauts went to the Moon was during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s.

“This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint, we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars. And perhaps, someday, to many worlds beyond,” Trump said. He said the directive will ensure the US’ space programme once again leads and inspires all of humanity.

Trump described his directive as a “giant step toward that inspiring future” and toward reclaiming America’s proud destiny in space. “Space has so much to do with so many other applications,

including a military application. So we are the leader and we’re going to stay the leader, and we’re going to increase it many-fold,” Trump said.

Vice President Mike Pence said the new space policy directive ensures that “America will lead in space once again.” “To guide this new era of American space leadership, President Trump has relaunched the National Space Council,” he said.

“And at the Council’s inaugural meeting in October, we unanimously approved a recommendation to instruct NASA to return American astronauts to the moon, and from there to lay

a foundation for a mission to Mars,” Pence said. The new policy asks NASA to lead an innovative and sustainable programme of exploration with commercial and international partners to enable human expansion across the solar system and to bring back to Earth new knowledge and opportunities.

“Beginning with missions beyond low-Earth orbit, the United States will lead the return of humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and utilisation, followed by human missions to Mars and other destinations,” it said. Trump said the action will “refocus America’s space program on human exploration and discovery.”

“Imagine the possibilities waiting in those big, beautiful stars if we dare to dream big. And that’s what our country is doing again: We’re dreaming big,” he said. ” …Space has so much to do with so many other applications, including a military application. So we are the leader and we’re going to stay the leader, and we’re going to increase it many-fold,” Trump said.

In June, Trump signed an executive order re-establishing the long dormant National Space Council, a space policy advisory body that was last active some 25 years ago.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App