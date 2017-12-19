Trump strategy document singles out Russia as bad actor globally

Trump’s plans, if fully implemented, could alter the US’s ties with the rest of the world. Trump’s plans, if fully implemented, could alter the US’s ties with the rest of the world.

US President Donald Trump’s administration named Russia on Monday as a bad actor on the world stage in a policy document that offers a sober analysis of Moscow as a rival despite Trump’s own bid for warmer ties with President Vladimir Putin. The criticism of Russia, laid out in a new national security strategy formed from Trump’s “America First” foreign policy vision, reflects a view long held by American diplomats that Russia actively undermines US interests at home and abroad.

Excerpts of the strategy document released on Monday make no direct mention of US allegations that Russia meddled in last year’s presidential election. A US federal investigation is also looking into whether Trump campaign aides colluded with Russia, something the Moscow and Trump deny. Trump has frequently spoken of his desire for an improved relationship with Putin, even though Russia has frustrated US ambitions in Syria and Ukraine and done little to help Washington in its standoff with North Korea.

In the second such call in under a week, Putin spoke to Trump on Sunday to thank him for providing US intelligence that helped thwart a bomb attack in the Russian city of St Petersburg. On Thursday, Putin and Trump discussed the crisis in North Korea. Congress mandates that every US administration sets out its national security strategy. The new Trump strategy is influenced strongly by the thinking of top national security officials rather than that of the president himself, said one official involved in preparing the document.

Trump’s strategy reflects his “America First” priorities of protecting the US homeland and borders, rebuilding the US military, projecting strength abroad and pursuing trade policies more favourable to the United States, according to excerpts made available by the White House. It drops former President Barack Obama’s 2016 description of climate change as a US national security threat, aides said. Trump has vowed to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord unless changes are made to it.

The Trump administration lumps together China and Russia as competitors seeking to challenge US power and erode its security and prosperity. “They are determined to make economies less free and less fair, to grow their militaries, and to control information and data to repress their societies.”

