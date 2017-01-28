Trump signs order promising ‘great rebuilding’ of military

President Donald Trump in Pentagon in Washington, Friday, January 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Donald Trump in Pentagon in Washington, Friday, January 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

US President Donald Trump today signed an executive order that will lead to “a great rebuilding” of the armed forces as he vowed to develop new aircrafts, naval ships and resources for the military. “I’m signing an executive action to begin a great rebuilding of the Armed Services of the United States, developing a plan for new planes, new ships, new resources, and new tools for our men and women in uniform. “I’m very proud to be doing that,” Trump said after signing the executive memorandum during his first visit to the Pentagon. “As we prepare our budget request I think Congress is going to be very happy to see it. Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace. We do want peace,” Trump said.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

He was flanked by the Vice President Mike Pence and the Defense Secretary James Mattis. Mattis, was officially sworn into office by Pence during the visit

The memorandum directs a 30-day military readiness review by the Secretary of Defense.

“President Trump’s concerns about military readiness are well-founded, and ordering the Pentagon to take immediate steps to begin rebuilding our force is exactly the right step,” said Congressman Mac Thornberry, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

“The current readiness crisis is the consequence of years of budget cuts and neglect. Congress and the administration must act together immediately to begin to turn the situation around, understanding that a sustained effort over several years is required,” he said.