US President Trump respects judicial branch and its ruling: White House

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. (Source: REUTERS) White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. (Source: REUTERS)

President Donald Trump respects judicial branch and its ruling, the White House said today as his political opponents slammed him for being critical of a federal judge who halted his controversial immigration ban. “There’s no question, the President respects the judicial branch and its ruling,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference. Asked if Trump would accept the court’s ruling, Spicer said the President will respect the ruling, but also voiced confidence that the administration will “prevail…on the merits of the case.” Spicer said Trump’s concern right now is national security.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“I think that his concern frankly right now, is that when the law is such as it is, that anyone can interpret that any other way, I think he feels confident just like in the ruling in Boston that we’re gonna prevail on this on the merits of the case because it has done so in a very lawful way,” he said.

He, however, asserted that the US law gives the President constitutional authority for this executive order. He pointed that the law says that “whenever the president finds the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the US would be detrimental to the interest of the US, he may issue proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, to suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants. Or impose on the entry of aliens, any restrictions which he may deem appropriate.”

Trump last week lashed out over a court order to block the immigration ban, saying on Twitter, “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” President Trump’s controversial executive order barred entry to all refugees for 120 days, and to travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, triggering chaos at US airports and worldwide condemnation.