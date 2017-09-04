Only in Express
  • Donald Trump, Moon Jae-In agree to end limits on payload of South Korean missiles

Donald Trump, Moon Jae-In agree to end limits on payload of South Korean missiles

Seoul was perviously restricted to a maximum warhead weight of 500 kilogrammes (1100 pounds) on its ballistic missiles, according to a bilateral agreement with the United States.

By: AFP | Seoul | Published:September 4, 2017 11:16 pm
Donald Trump, Moon Jae-In , UN Security Council, South Korea, Pyongyang, South Korea Missiles, South Korean Missiles Payload, World News, Indian Express News The two leaders in a phone call “agreed to lift the cap on missile payload of South Korea as an effective countermeasure” against Pyongyang’s test on Sunday of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, the presidential office said in a statement.
Top News

US President Donald Trump and South Korea’s leader Moon Jae-In agreed today to remove limits on the payload of the South’s missiles, Seoul’s presidential office said, as the UN Security Council met to discuss a response to Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The two leaders in a phone call “agreed to lift the cap on missile payload of South Korea as an effective countermeasure” against Pyongyang’s test on Sunday of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, the presidential office said in a statement.

Seoul was perviously restricted to a maximum warhead weight of 500 kilogrammes (1100 pounds) on its ballistic missiles, according to a bilateral agreement with the United States.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 04: Latest News