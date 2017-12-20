Trump, May discuss next steps in forging peace in Middle East

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May. US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke over phone in which they discussed next steps in forging peace in the Middle East, the White House has said.

“The President and Prime Minister discussed next steps in forging peace in the Middle East. Both leaders also emphasised the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen,” the White House said.

Trump congratulated May on the decision by European Union leaders to move to the second phase of the Brexit negotiations. During the call, the two leaders exchanged holiday greetings and warm wishes for Christmas and the New Year.

“The Prime Minister (May) offered her condolences for the tragic train accident in Washington State,” the White House said.

