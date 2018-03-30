Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers

Hicks was given a gracious goodbye by Trump outside the Oval Office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Hicks was given a gracious goodbye by Trump outside the Oval Office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hope Hicks has bid farewell to the White House and the press-shy communications director took a rare moment in the spotlight on her final day in Donald Trump’s administration.

But the exit on Thursday of the president’s most trusted aide, coming one day after yet another Cabinet departure, highlights continuing uncertainty among Trump aides and White House staff about who might be the next to go.

That stands in stark contrast to the White House treatment of David Shulkin, the Veterans Affairs secretary who was fired amid ethics questions.

