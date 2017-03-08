Donald Trump has no regret slapping wiretapping charges on Obama: White House

US President Donald Trump (Source: REUTERS/File Photo) US President Donald Trump (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

The White House has categorically denied to offer any proof on President Donald Trump’s “wiretapping” charges against his predecessor Barack Obama for now, while asserting that Trump in no manner regrets his allegations. Earlier, in a string of tweets Trump said he had “just found out” about being wiretapped and pointed the finger at Obama, branding him as a “bad (or sick) guy” and compared the situation to “Nixon/Watergate” and “McCarthyism.” Facing a barrage of questions on the matter in his first on-camera briefing this week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that the White House wouldn’t comment on the matter any further until Congress investigated it.

Spicer also admitted during Wednesday’s briefing that President Trump has not yet spoken with the FBI about his claim that he was wiretapped before the election by Obama. When asked whether he personally agrees with the President’s claim about wiretapping, Spicer brushed off the question saying, “I get that that’s a cute question to ask. My job is to represent the President,”

Upon being further pressed for producing evidence, the press secretary declined to do so saying that, “It’s not a question of proving it. It’s that [Congress has] the resources and the clearances and the staff … to fully and clearly investigate this.”

Spicer went on to say that Trump’s explosive allegations remained firm and that the President would wait for investigations to run their course.

As expected, certain sections of the US media tore into Spicer for dodging the pointed questions on Trump and took to Twitter to highlight the press secretary’s denial of proof.

