Trump discusses North Korea situation with Putin : White House

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: December 15, 2017 7:45 am
Donald Trump, Trump, Russia, US Russia, Vladimir Putin, Trump Russia, white house, donald trump administration, latest news, latest world news The Kremlin said in a statement that Trump and Putin discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Korean Peninsula. (Reuters/File)
US President Trump spoke by phone on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders “discussed working together to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump also thanked Putin “for acknowledging America’s strong economic performance in his annual press conference,” the statement said.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Trump and Putin discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

