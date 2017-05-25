Trump calls Manchester attack ‘savage’, pledges to ‘get to the bottom’ of leaks of sensitive information

US President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to never stop fighting terrorism in a meeting with fellow NATO leaders in Brussels. He termed the Manchester attacks ‘savage’ and ‘barbaric’. The US President also accused low-spending members of the alliance of owing “massive amounts of money” to NATO, even as he reiterated his commitment to drive out militants and urged all nations to do the same. “We will never waiver in our determination to defeat terrorism and achieve lasting security, prosperity and peace,” he said after unveiling a memorial to the Sept.11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington at the NATO headquarters. “Terrorism must be stopped or … the horror you saw in Manchester and so many other places will continue forever,” Trump added.

A suicide bomb went off in the northern English city of Manchester on Monday that killed 22 people, including children.

Meanwhile, Trump also denounced U.S. leaks about UK’s investigation into the Manchester bombing, as per The Washington Post. He also called upon the Justice Department to launch a full-fledged investigation into the attack. The President issued a statement where he responded to the British outrage over the leaks by terming them ‘deeply troubling’ even as he pledged to investigate the reasons behind it. Trump was quoted by The Washington Post as saying: “The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security. I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd