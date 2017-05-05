Trump and Turnbull discuss shaping more peaceful Asia Pacific

US President Donald Trump. (File photo. AP Photo/Susan Walsh) US President Donald Trump. (File photo. AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The US and Australia have agreed to address the threat posed by North Korea as part of a more peaceful Asia-Pacific region and also fight the Islamic State militant outfit and other terror groups, the White House said on Friday. US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met on Thursday. The two leaders discussed the future of the two countries from the perspective of national security and trade to immigration and enhanced economic cooperation.

“Together, the United States and Australia are building a more secure and stable world. This involves cooperating to fight ISIS and other terrorist groups, and shaping a more peaceful Asia-Pacific, including by addressing the threat posed by North Korea,” the White House said in a statement. The two leaders also talked about the importance of building stronger economic bonds through increased trade and investment.

“President Trump is looking forward to working together with Prime Minister Turnbull to ensure a safer and more prosperous future for our people and the world,” it said. During the meeting, held in New York City the two leaders discussed the enduring bonds, deep friendship, and close alliance between the US and Australia that have been critically important to the maintenance of regional and global peace and security. Turnbull travelled to New York for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

