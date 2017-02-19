Trump administration to expand groups of immigrants to be deported

A group marches away from the Texas Capitol during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas.Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school Thursday to demonstrate how important they are to America’s economy and its way of life, and many businesses closed in solidarity, in a nationwide protest called A Day Without Immigrants. (AP Photo) A group marches away from the Texas Capitol during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas.Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school Thursday to demonstrate how important they are to America’s economy and its way of life, and many businesses closed in solidarity, in a nationwide protest called A Day Without Immigrants. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s top homeland security official has signed two orders that could expand the number of undocumented immigrants who could be stopped and deported, according to documents seen by Reuters and first reported by McClatchy news organisation.

Two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters the documents have been approved by Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, but are under final review by the White House. They are expected to be released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) early next week.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly included the new orders in two memos signed on Friday, but the memos have yet to be cleared by the White House, two sources told Reuters. The orders were guidance to follow executive orders Trump signed on January 25.

Under the orders, hundreds of thousands of people would face expedited removal proceedings, including those previously not prioritised for deportation under former President Barack Obama. Those people include those who were charged with but not convicted of crime and parents of children who entered the United States illegally. Kelly said in one of the memos that illegal immigration across the U.S. border with Mexico had “created a significant national security vulnerability to the United States.”

The guidance does leave in place Obama’s 2012 executive action that protected 750,000 people brought to the United States illegally by their parents. The fate of the policy, known as DACA, has been hotly debated within the White House, according to sources familiar with the discussions. Trump said in a news conference Friday that DACA was a “very difficult subject” for him.

The ICE memo also states that immigrants will not be afforded rights under U.S. privacy laws. The second memo instructs CBP officers to crack down on illegal migration at the border by holding migrants in detention until a determination in their case is made.

The memos also instruct the agencies to recruit police and sheriff deputies to assist immigration agents.

A source familiar with the guidance said the memos were scheduled to be distributed on Friday but the White House made a last-minute request to review them. It is not known whether the White House may alter the guidance.