Trump administration sides against unions in high court fees case

The Trump administration on Wednesday said it would oppose public sector unions in a major case currently before the Supreme Court, reversing the view taken by the Obama administration in an identical recent dispute.

The Justice Department filed a friend-of-the-court brief against the unions in a case brought by a non-union government employee in Illinois that targets fees that his state and many others compel such workers to pay to unions in lieu of dues to fund collective bargaining and other organized labor activities. He is arguing that such fees violate the free speech rights of non-union members.

