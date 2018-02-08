Trump administration designates three Pakistan-based militants as ‘global terrorists’

US President Donald Trump (Reuters file photo) US President Donald Trump (Reuters file photo)

The United States on Thursday designated three militants linked to Pakistan-based terror networks ás ‘global terrorists’ and called on the Pakistani government to deny “sanctuary to these dangerous individuals and organizations”.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Rahman Zeb Faqir Muhammad, Hizb Ullah Astam Khan, and Dilawar Khan Nadir Khan as Specially Designated Global Terrorists for their connections to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other groups.

“This is part of this Administration’s broader efforts to disrupt terrorist fundraising, and we call on the Pakistani government and others in the region to work with us to deny sanctuary to these dangerous individuals and organisations,” Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Rahman Zeb has been designated as global terrorists for providing financial, material, or technological support for, or other services to or in support of LeT.

The department said that Rahman Zeb was a LeT operative who for several years was responsible for collecting funds and running a network for LeT in the Gulf. “In early 2016, he coordinated funds transfers with a Pakistan-based LeT facilitator. As of mid-2014, he was a long-standing contact of LeT members involved in Afghan operations, and he was involved in business activities with an LeT commander responsible for the group’s operations in Afghanistan.”

“Additionally, in mid-2014, Rahman Zeb facilitated travel for Fazeel-A-Tul Shaykh Abu Mohammed Ameen Al-Peshwari (aka Shaykh Aminullah) from Pakistan to the Gulf,” it added in its statement.

The other two men-Hizb Ullah Astam Khan (Hizb Ullah) and Dilawar Khan Nadir Khan(Dilawar) -are accused of acting on behalf of Sheikh Aminullah, who was sanctioned in 2009 for providing material support to al-Qaida and the Taliban.

The department said that as of 2016, Hizb Ullah facilitated support for Shaykh Aminullah and served as a financial official of a Peshawar-based madrassa that was co-founded by Shaykh Aminullah. “As of early 2015, Hizb Ullah provided assistance to Shaykh Aminullah during Shaykh Aminullah’s travel in the Gulf. Hizb Ullah also facilitated Shaykh Aminullah’s travel in 2013 to the Gulf.”

“Hizb Ullah previously worked for Shaykh Aminullah as an improvised explosive device (IED) expert in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, where he deployed IEDs targeting Afghan and Coalition forces. During that time, Hizb Ullah was involved with shipments of IED precursor chemicals supplied from Pakistan to Afghanistan for U.S.-designated terrorist groups, including the Taliban and Jama’at ul Dawa al-Qu’ran (JDQ),” it added in its statement.

Dilawar, another leader at the madrassa, is said to have relayed Aminullah’s messages, transferred funds and facilitated his travel in Pakistan and the Gulf.

“In 2014, Dilawar facilitated travel for Aminullah within Pakistan, as well as to the Gulf. In 2013, Dilawar was one of the leaders of the Ganj Madrassa, which OFAC designated in August 2013 for being controlled by Shaykh Aminullah and for providing financial and material support to LeT and the Taliban,” said the US Treasury Department.

