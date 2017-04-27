Trump administration announces ‘one of the biggest tax cuts in American history’

President Donald Trump (File Photo) President Donald Trump (File Photo)

The Trump administration on Thursday reduced the tax rates both in the business and individual categories, declaring it to be “one of the biggest tax cuts in American history”. The corporate tax was reduced from the current 35 per cent to 15 per cent, individual tax rates were also lowered and several tax rates such as the death tax was eliminated.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin while addressing the media at a joint White House News conference along with the National Economic Director Gary Cohen said this move would “unlock” the American economy, enhance the businesses, create new job opportunities, and would also help in bringing in huge amount of dollars stacked overseas by the US companies.

Cohen praising the proposed tax reduction done by the Trump administration said, “This tax reform package is about economic growth and creating jobs”. The Trump administration proposed to reduce the current seven tax brackets to three tax brackets of 10 per cent, 25 per cent and 35 per cent; aiming to provide tax relief for families burdened with child care expenses.

Working on eliminating different tax breaks which basically benefits the wealthiest taxpayers, the Trump administration has also proposed to quash the Alternative Minimum Tax, the death tax and the 3.8 per cent Obamacare tax.

In addition to a flat 15 per cent business tax rate, the Trump administration proposed territorial tax system to level the playing field for American companies, one-time tax on trillions of dollars held overseas and eliminate tax breaks for special interests.

The Trump administration will be holding listening sessions with stakeholders in May seeking inputs in order to improvise the proposed tax relief step which aims at providing massive tax relief, creating new jobs and making America more competitive.

