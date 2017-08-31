Tropical Storm Lidia heads for Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts

Residents said parts of the beach had shrunk by several meters the morning after the storm struck. A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast.(AP Photo) Residents said parts of the beach had shrunk by several meters the morning after the storm struck. A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast.(AP Photo)

Tropical Storm Lidia bore down on the Los Cabos resorts at tip of Baja California Peninsula Thursday, while spreading rains over a broad swath of Mexico. Mexican authorities warned residents of the lower Baja to prepare for high winds, heavy rain and a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rain also was reported falling on southwestern Mexico and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia could produce total accumulations of as much as 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) across much of Baja California Sur state and western Jalisco state on the mainland, threatening flash floods and landslides.

Lidia had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) Thursday morning and some strengthening was possible before landfall. Its center was about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and it was heading north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Far out over the Atlantic, meanwhile, Tropical Storm Irma was approaching hurricane force along a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early next week.

Irma’s center was about 590 miles (950 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were near 70 mph (110 kph) with higher gusts. It was heading west at 12 mph (19 kph), and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

