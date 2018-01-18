Trial of Beijing’s new airport to be held next year: officials

The airport terminal building, being built at a whopping cost of 80 billion yuan, is designed in the shape of a giant flower that would cover an area of 313,000 square metres. (Photo: Reuters) The airport terminal building, being built at a whopping cost of 80 billion yuan, is designed in the shape of a giant flower that would cover an area of 313,000 square metres. (Photo: Reuters)

Trial of the Beijing’s new international airport, which is tipped to be the largest in the world after its completion, is likely to start from October 2019, officials said on Thursday.

The airport, which is located 46-km south of downtown Beijing on the border between Daxing district and Langfang – a city in Hebei Province – is designed to take pressure off the over-crowded Beijing Capital International Airport located in the north-eastern suburbs.

According to the contractor, Beijing Construction Engineering Group, engineering projects will be over in July 2019 and the test operations will start three months later.

“Daxing district will prioritise the construction of the airport and the airport economic zone,” said Wang Youguo, acting head of the district government.

The airport terminal building, being built at a whopping cost of 80 billion yuan, is designed in the shape of a giant flower that would cover an area of 313,000 square meters. It will have six-pier with walkways.

It will also have gardens, ornate landscaping and separate passenger areas for domestic and international passengers.

The airport is expected to handle a maximum capacity of 100 million passengers. However, in the first phase, it will serve 72 million passengers annually with four runways.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App