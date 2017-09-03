‘Tremors in North Korea were nuclear test’, says Japan

Only in Express
"After examining the data we concluded that it was a nuclear tests," Foreign Minister Taro Kono said at a briefing broadcast by public broadcaster NHK following a meeting of Japan's National Security Council.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Published:September 3, 2017 11:04 am
Japan and North Korea, Sanctions on North Korea news, North Korea missile program, North Korea nuclear weapons, Latest news, International news, World news Japan’s Ministry of Defence said it had dispatched at least three military jets from bases in Japan to test for radiation. (Photo: Google Maps)
Japan has concluded that the tremors detected in North Korea were a nuclear explosion, marking the sixth atomic test by Pyongyang since 2006. “After examining the data we concluded that it was a nuclear tests,” Foreign Minister Taro Kono said at a briefing broadcast by public broadcaster NHK following a meeting of Japan’s National Security Council.

Japan’s Ministry of Defence said it had dispatched at least three military jets from bases in Japan to test for radiation.

