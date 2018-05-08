Follow Us:
Trains collide in Germany, killing 2 and injuring 14

By: AP | Berlin | Published: May 8, 2018 2:21:45 pm
Authorities say two people have died and 14 have been injured after a passenger train hit a stationary cargo train in southern Germany. Police said those killed were the driver of the passenger train and a female passenger. One of the injured is in a serious condition.

Markus Trieb, a spokesman for northern Swabia police, said Tuesday that the passenger train was traveling from Augsburg to Ingolstadt when it hit the cargo train near a station in the town of Aichach.

He said the driver of the cargo train was uninjured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

In a separate incident in Bavaria, two people were killed Monday when a train hit their car at a crossing near Lake Starnberg.

