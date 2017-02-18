Tourists robbed, US woman raped on Colombian coast: Police

Armed men in masks robbed nearly a dozen tourists and reportedly raped a US traveler sleeping along a beach just a short distance from one of Colombia’s most popular national parks. Police say the assault took place early Friday near the beach in Taganga. According to authorities, the low-budget travelers were building two cabins in exchange for food and lodging and staying at the site overnight when the six attackers approached.

One of the victims tells Colombian digital news site Seguimiento.co that he and another man were tied up and held at gunpoint while a woman from Massachusetts was raped. The tourists reportedly include travelers from Spain, France and Belgium.