Tour bus crashes in Peru’s capital, killing at least 9

By: AP | Lima | Published:July 10, 2017 10:17 am
Peruvian officials say a double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills, killing at least nine people and injuring 25. Firefighter Cesar Suito told The Associated Press that the injured included a Canadian and a Chilean.

Peru’s Ministry of Health says the accident Sunday night happened about 2 kilometers (a mile) from the presidential palace in Lima. Its statement says the local bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city. The ministry says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.

