Toronto van attack leaves at least 10 dead — Here’s everything you need to know

Toronto van attack: Officials carry a body into a vehicle after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP) Toronto van attack: Officials carry a body into a vehicle after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP)

At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured after 25-year-old Alek Minassian drove into a crowd on a busy North York sidewalk in Toronto, Monday afternoon. The police, who arrested the driver after a brief confrontation, said the incident appeared “deliberate”, reported The Associated Press. The motive for the incident, being called one of the most violent in the country’s history, remains unclear. Investigations are underway.

According to reports, the driver was travelling on Yonge Street in a white van at around 1.30 pm (local time), when he veered onto the sidewalk. There were several people strolling along the 1.6 kilometre stretch at the time. A majority of the victims are still to be identified.

Who was driving the van that ploughed into pedestrians in Toronto?

The driver of the van was identified as Alek Minassian. The accused lives in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill. While Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the “incident definitely looked deliberate”, Minassian had not been known to police previously and was not linked to any militant group. “Based on what we have there’s nothing that has it to compromise the national security at this time,” Saunders was quoted as saying by AP.

The van used in the attack was reportedly rented from Ryder System. It’s spokeswoman Claudia Panfil said the company was cooperating with authorities, reported Reuters.

Toronto van attack: A damaged van seized by police is seen after multiple people were struck at a major intersection northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Porto Toronto van attack: A damaged van seized by police is seen after multiple people were struck at a major intersection northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Porto

Is Alek Minassian, the driver, in custody?

In a video obtained by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the accused is seen shouting “kill me” as a police officer points a gun at him. The officer is heard saying “No, get down”. When the suspect says, “I have a gun in my pocket,” — he is seen pointing an unidentified object at the officer — the officer responds: “I don’t care. Get down.” He was then arrested at the scene.

Toronto officer praised for restraint

The officer in question has been praised for refusing to shoot the suspect, who claimed to have been carrying a gun. While the police have declined naming the officer, the police chief said his behavior reflected the “high caliber of training that takes place.”

“They are taught to use as little force as possible in any given situation,” Saunders added, reported Reuters.

The high praise comes at a time when police in the US are being criticised for resorting to pulling the trigger during arrests. There have been a series of police shootings and deaths during arrests.

Toronto van attack: Witnesses are pictured at the scene of an incident where a van struck multiple people on Yonge Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Toronto van attack: Witnesses are pictured at the scene of an incident where a van struck multiple people on Yonge Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A tragic and senseless attack, says Justin Trudeau

Expressing sadness, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday released a statement calling the attack “tragic” and “senseless”. He said, “On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, and my thoughts for a fast and full recovery to those injured.”

With great sadness I heard about the tragic and senseless attack.

“We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities. We are monitoring this situation closely, and will continue working with our law enforcement partners around the country to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians,” Trudeau added.

Tonight, the hearts & thoughts of an entire country are with the families and friends of those killed in Toronto today. We also wish all those injured a fast and full recovery. Full statement: http://t.co/TbgMTDXhJB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 24, 2018

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale called it a “horrible” day in Toronto as “senseless violence takes a heavy toll”. He added, “Canadians are appalled at what happened. The victims and their families have our deepest condolences.”

“Surreal”, “awful”, “brutal” — witnesses recall the Toronto attack

Ali Shaker, who was driving along the same road at the time, said the driver appeared to be moving deliberately through the crowd at more than 30 mph. “He just went on the sidewalk. He just started hitting everybody, man. He hit every single person on the sidewalk. Anybody in his way he would hit,” he said.

Phil Zullo, a witness to the attack, said there were people “strewn all over the road” following the attack. “I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers. It was awful. Brutal,” he was quoted as saying by AP.

Peter Kang, voicing similar thoughts, said the driver didn’t make any effort to stop. “If it was an accident he would have stopped. But the person just went through the sidewalk.”

