Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
  Toronto blast LIVE Updates: At least 15 injured in blast at Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 11:55:07 am
Toronto blast, toronto restaurant Blast, toronto restaurant explosion, Canada blast, Indian restaurant blast in Canada, Indian restaurant blast in toronto, indian express Toronto explosion at Indian restaurant: At least 15 people were rushed to hospital after a blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant.

Toronto explosion: Three people are critical and several others suffered injuries following an explosion on Thursday at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto. According to the Peel Police, the blast occurred just after 10:30 pm. The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15. Peel Police have released images of two suspects they say detonated a device inside the restaurant.

An explosion at Bombay Bhel - an Indian restaurant in Toronto, Canada has left at least 15 injured. Follow LIVE Updates here.

    11:55 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Shopping plaza sealed

    The shopping plaza in which the blast took place has been cordoned off for further investigations, Peel Regional Police said. Seen here is a police officer in front of the Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, (Photo: Reuters) 

    11:51 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Terror angle being looked at

    A massive manhunt is underway for the two suspects who fled the scene after placing an IED device inside the restaurant in Mississauga. Reports say that a possible terror angle is also being investigated. 

    11:35 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Blast scene being probed

    Police investigate the scene of the blast with sniffer dogs to help ascertain the presence of more IED devices. (Photo: Jeremy Cohn/Twitter)

    11:27 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Mississauga sixth largest city of Canada

    The suburb of Mississauga is in Lake Ontario. It is located almost 20 miles towards the west of Toronto city. Mississauga is the sixth largest city of Canada. 

    11:23 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Police look for suspects

    Police are on the lookout for the two suspects who fled the scene after detonating an IED device inside the Indian restaurant, reports say. 

    11:17 (IST) 25 May 2018
    No responsibility for the blast yet

    No group has claimed responsibility for as yet for the explosion. 

    11:15 (IST) 25 May 2018
    11:14 (IST) 25 May 2018

    The blast occurred at 10:30 pm ET. The police say they are not sure how many people were inside the restaurant when the blast occurred. 

    10:50 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Two male suspects flee blast scene

    Two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene after detonating a bomb at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Canada's Toronto city, news agency Reuters quoted police. 

    10:47 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Two suspects detonated IED device, say police

    Peel Regional Police says that two suspects detonated an IED device inside the restaurant. They added that three of the injured persons were in critical condition. They have been taken to the Toronto Trauma Centre, they said. 

    10:44 (IST) 25 May 2018

    Hello. Welcome to our LIVE blog. At least 15 people are being reported injured in an explosion at an Indian restaurant in a suburb in Toronto. Follow our blog for latest updates.

    Two male suspects detonated an IED device inside an Indian restaurant, Bombay Bhel, in Mississauga, a suburb in the Canadian city of Toronto in Ontario province. Police have said that two male suspects ran from the scene after the blast took place. It is not immediately clear how many people were inside the restaurant when the explosion took place at around 10:30 pm local time.

