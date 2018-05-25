Toronto blast LIVE Updates: At least 15 injured in blast at Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel

Toronto explosion: Three people are critical and several others suffered injuries following an explosion on Thursday at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto. According to the Peel Police, the blast occurred just after 10:30 pm. The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15. Peel Police have released images of two suspects they say detonated a device inside the restaurant.
The restaurant was evacuated and the plaza is expected to be sealed off for investigation until at least morning. It was also not immediately known as how many people were inside the restaurant when the incident took place.
The shopping plaza in which the blast took place has been cordoned off for further investigations, Peel Regional Police said. Seen here is a police officer in front of the Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, (Photo: Reuters)
A massive manhunt is underway for the two suspects who fled the scene after placing an IED device inside the restaurant in Mississauga. Reports say that a possible terror angle is also being investigated.
Police investigate the scene of the blast with sniffer dogs to help ascertain the presence of more IED devices. (Photo: Jeremy Cohn/Twitter)
The suburb of Mississauga is in Lake Ontario. It is located almost 20 miles towards the west of Toronto city. Mississauga is the sixth largest city of Canada.
Police are on the lookout for the two suspects who fled the scene after detonating an IED device inside the Indian restaurant, reports say.
No group has claimed responsibility for as yet for the explosion.
The blast occurred at 10:30 pm ET. The police say they are not sure how many people were inside the restaurant when the blast occurred.
Two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene after detonating a bomb at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Canada's Toronto city, news agency Reuters quoted police.
Peel Regional Police says that two suspects detonated an IED device inside the restaurant. They added that three of the injured persons were in critical condition. They have been taken to the Toronto Trauma Centre, they said.
Hello. Welcome to our LIVE blog. At least 15 people are being reported injured in an explosion at an Indian restaurant in a suburb in Toronto. Follow our blog for latest updates.