Toronto blast LIVE Updates: At least 15 injured in blast at Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel

Toronto explosion: Three people are critical and several others suffered injuries following an explosion on Thursday at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto. According to the Peel Police, the blast occurred just after 10:30 pm. The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15. Peel Police have released images of two suspects they say detonated a device inside the restaurant.

The restaurant was evacuated and the plaza is expected to be sealed off for investigation until at least morning. It was also not immediately known as how many people were inside the restaurant when the incident took place.