Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • Toronto blast: Two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant, 15 wounded

Toronto blast: Two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant, 15 wounded

Toronto blast: The attack in Mississauga, Canada's sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

By: Reuters | Toronto | Updated: May 25, 2018 11:20:51 am
Toronto blast, toronto restaurant Blast, toronto restaurant explosion, Canada blast Indian restaurant blast in Canada, Indian restaurant blast in toronto Toronto blast: An explosion at an Indian restaurant – Bombay Bhel – has left 15 injured.

Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.

The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

LIVE Updates: Toronto blast leaves at least 15 injured

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet. The men then fled.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.

The attack in Mississauga, Canada’s sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

Mississauga is n Lake Ontario about 20 miles (32 km) west of Toronto.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now