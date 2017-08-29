Only in Express
  • Top US, South Korean military officers pledge tough response to North’s missile launch

Top US, South Korean military officers pledge tough response to North’s missile launch

A South Korean defence ministry official said there was no immediate plan to change joint military drills being conducted by the South Korean and US militaries.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published:August 29, 2017 10:05 am
US and South Korea, US on North Korea missile launch, US and North Korea, North Korea Missile program, North Korea weapons program, latest news, International news, World news People watch a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korea’s missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday. (Source: AP)
Top News

The top US and South Korean military officers agreed to make a strong response to North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch on Tuesday, including possible unspecified military measures, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

The chairmen of both countries’ Joint Chiefs of Staff agreed on a phone call “to take response measures at the earliest possible time that can demonstrate the alliance’s strong will including military measures,” Yonhap reported, quoting the South Korean military.

The Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul could not be reached immediately for confirmation. A South Korean defence ministry official said there was no immediate plan to change joint military drills being conducted by the South Korean and US militaries.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 29: Latest News