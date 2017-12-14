Devalued Degree
  • Top Indonesia court rejects attempt to criminalize gay sex

Top Indonesia court rejects attempt to criminalize gay sex

A majority of the nine-judge panel of the Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected the arguments of a conservative group, the Family Love Alliance, that was behind the case.

By: AP | Jakarta | Published: December 14, 2017 9:33 am
Indonesia gay sex, gay sex, LGBT rights, Gay marriages, same-sex relations, world news, indian express news Rights advocates had feared the court would outlaw gay sex and sex outside marriage and set back human rights in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.
Top News

Indonesia’s top court has ruled against petitioners seeking to make gay sex and sex outside marriage illegal.

A majority of the nine-judge panel of the Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected the arguments of a conservative group, the Family Love Alliance, that was behind the case.

Rights advocates had feared the court would outlaw gay sex and sex outside marriage and set back human rights in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

Judges say it’s the not court’s role to criminalize private behaviour.

Four judges argued to outlaw same-sex relations and sex outside marriage.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 14: Latest News