Top Democratic leaders ask Donald Trump to revoke alleged ‘Muslim ban’

Top Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris, on Sunday urged US President Donald Trump to rescind his alleged “Muslim ban”. “This is effectively a Muslim ban. One that will do nothing to keep us safe and undermines our core American values,” Harris, who is of mixed Indian-American and African-American heritage, said as she launched an online petition campaign urging Trump to rescind the ban.

The White House has denied that this is a ban on Muslims. Senator Schumer, the Senate Minority leader, said the executive orders are wrong. He demanded that the President immediately rescind the executive orders. “Executive orders make US less safe and secure; turn much of the world against us. Joining recent refugees today to call on President Trump to rescind,” he tweeted.

“Still much more work to do; President Trump must overturn this awful executive order,” he said. Schumer demanded that those refugees coming here must not be coerced without advice from supporters and advocates to sign ‘voluntary’ deportation orders.

Referring to a phone call he had with Gen (rtd) John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, Schumer said he has been assured that the court order will be complied with. “All those still in airports expected to be admitted,” he said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the Muslim ban is unconstitutional. “The injunction against President Trump’s Executive Order must be immediately enforced nationwide to prevent further harm from his immoral and unconstitutional ban on Muslims,” she said.

Pelosi said she supports the efforts of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and others to challenge this order on Constitutional grounds and call on the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection to respect the district court’s nationwide injunction prohibiting the US government from removing lawful permanent residents and other visa holders who are returning home to the United States.

“Any delays in implementing the injunction will have extremely harmful ramifications across the United States as families, coworkers and communities will be arbitrarily separated. I expect a full report from the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs as to the wellbeing and status of those who have been affected by the Executive Order,” Pelosi said.

“As the Statue of Liberty holds her torch of welcome high, there are tears in her eyes as she sees how low this Administration has stooped in its callousness toward immigrant families and refugees who have trusted in the laws and protections of the United States,” she said.