Too early to respond to new US sanctions: Russian President Vladimir Putin

The president of Russian President Vladimir Purin said that it was too early to respond to the newest round of sanctions recently imposed on the country by the US. In an interview broadcast on Saturday, Putin told Rossiya 1 television channel that Russia first needed to see how the new restrictions would be implemented, Efe news reported. “We should look how it will happen, that is why it is too early to speak about our reciprocal measures,” Putin said. “It will, of course, complicate Russian-US relations,” he added. “I think that it is harmful.”

The US Senate on Thursday had voted, by a 98-2 margin, to impose new sanctions on Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential elections, its 2014 annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine and its support for the regime of Bashar al-Assad in the ongoing civil war ravaging Syria. The Kremlin has fiercely denied any accusation of meddling in the US electoral campaign.

The latest round of sanctions restrict dealings with Russian banks and energy companies and include additional punitive measures against its intelligence, defense, shipping, mining and railway industries. “Whatever is going on, it certainly needs to be looked at to see what it will turn out to be in the end. But whatever it is and whatever decisions are made overseas, this will not catch us cornered,” Putin said.

The Russian leader added that his government would probably have to adjust to the sanctions and take additional measures.

