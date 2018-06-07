Follow Us:
Toll from Baghdad blasts rises to 16 dead, 35 wounded

A government statement said Wednesday's explosions occurred at a weapons depot in Sadr City. It says it is investigating.The neighborhood is named after the family of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc won the most seats in last month's elections.

By: AP | Baghdad | Published: June 7, 2018 2:41:43 pm
People stand at the site after blasts in Baghdad’s Sadr City, Iraq, Thursday, June 7, 2018. A pair of explosions ripped through a mosque in a mostly Shiite district of Iraq’s capital Wednesday, security officials said. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim)
Top News

Iraqi security officials say the toll from explosions that tore through a mosque in Baghdad has climbed to 16 dead and 35 wounded.The officials provided the updated toll today on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

A government statement said Wednesday's explosions occurred at a weapons depot in Sadr City. It says it is investigating.The neighborhood is named after the family of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc won the most seats in last month's elections. The vast, working-class district is a stronghold of his supporters, who battled U.S. troops in the years after the 2003 invasion.

No one bloc secured a majority in the May 12 elections, and the process of forming a new government could drag on for months.

