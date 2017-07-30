Toddler among 26 migrants found in refrigerated lorry in North France

“The ferry terminal security service contacted emergency services after the discovery of a group of 26 migrants in a refrigerated lorry,” the regional rescue services authority said in a statement. (Source: Google Maps) “The ferry terminal security service contacted emergency services after the discovery of a group of 26 migrants in a refrigerated lorry,” the regional rescue services authority said in a statement. (Source: Google Maps)

Twenty-six migrants, including a two-year-old, were discovered in a refrigerated lorry at a ferry terminal near the northern French port of Dunkirk, the emergency services say. The toddler, whose Iranian mother was also in the lorry, was taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia after the migrants were found in the lorry early yesterday as they attempted to reach Britain.

The two-year-old, suffering from “mild hypothermia”, was taken to hospital in Dunkirk for treatment. Migrants from the Middle East and Africa regularly attempt to reach Britain from France after having travelled up through Europe, smuggling aboard lorries about to cross the Channel by ferry or the Eurotunnel.

