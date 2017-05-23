Timeline: Terror attacks in Europe — from Brussels to Manchester Arena

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

At least 19 people were killed and about 50 injured after an explosion at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom on Tuesday morning. Two loud explosions were heard at an Ariana Grande gig at the Manchester Arena around 10.40 pm (local time). The incident is now being treated as a terrorist attack. The explosion has left the United Kingdom grappling with horror, and Prime Minister Theresa May in a statement said, “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.”

Here are the attacks that happened in Europe in recent past:

April 20, 2017: Paris shooting

A policeman was killed in Paris on the Champs Elysees, for which ISIS claimed responsibility. Karim Cheurfi, 39, drove up to a police van on the Champs Elysées, got out and shot dead the driver, then opened fire, wounding two. He was shot dead while fleeing. This happened just days before the French presidential election.

April 7, 2017: Stockholm attack

Four people were killed and at least fifteen were injured when a man drove a truck down a busy shopping street. Rakhmat Akilov, 39, hijacked a truck and drove into crowds along Drottninggatan (Queen Street).

March 22, 2017: Westminster attack

52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the pavement along the south side of Westminster Bridge, injuring more than 50 people, killing four.

July 14, 2016: Bastille Day Massacre, Germany

84 people were killed and 100 more injured in the southern French city Nice when a lorry drove into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day. The attacker was a 41-year-old Tunisian-born French citizen named Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel. He was shot dead by security forces.

March 22, 2016: Brussels bombings

The Brussels bombings killed 32 people, wounding more than 300 others. On the morning of March 22, 2016, three coordinated suicide bombings occurred in Belgium. Two at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, and one at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.

November 13, 2015: Paris attack

A series of attacks in Paris killed 130 victims, injuring hundreds of others. It is considered as the most horrifying attack since World War II. The gunmen and suicide bombers hit a concert hall, a major stadium, restaurants and bars, almost simultaneously. The first of three explosions occurred outside the Stade de France stadium where France was playing Germany in an international football friendly.

