Timeline: North Korean missiles a test for new South Korean President Moon Jae-in

North Korea has conducted four missile tests in the month since new South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office, testing his stated desire to reach out to Pyongyang.

By: AP | Seoul | Published:June 8, 2017 8:56 am
North Korea, Moon Jae-in, South Korea, North Korea missiles In this March 6, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government, four extended range Scud missiles lift off from their mobile launchers in Tongchang-ri in North Pyongan Province, North Korea. (Source: AP/PTI)

North Korea has conducted four missile tests in the month since new South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office, testing his stated desire to reach out to Pyongyang. Here’s a look at developments since Moon’s election:

MAY 10: Moon, a liberal, is inaugurated as South Korea’s president, ending nearly a decade of conservative rule.

MAY 14: North Korea fires a newly developed Hwasong-12 missile that it says can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. Moon expresses deep regret about the test.

MAY 21: North Korea tests a solid-fuel Pukguksong-2 missile that is harder for outsiders to detect before launch.

MAY 26: South Korea says it will allow a civic group to contact North Korea to help fight malaria in the first government approval of a cross-border civilian exchange since January 2016.

MAY 29: North Korea fires a short-range ballistic missile that lands in Japan’s maritime economic zone.

JUNE 5: The South Korean civic group says the North has rejected its offer of anti-malarial supplies because of the South’s support of new U.N. sanctions on the North.

JUNE 8: North Korea fires several projectiles believed to be short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast.

