Three-ways talks between Russia, Iran and Syria to take place this week in Moscow

Syrian President Bashar Assad (Representational Image via AP, File) Syrian President Bashar Assad (Representational Image via AP, File)

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem will visit Moscow from April 13-15 for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, also said that three-ways talks between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Syria would take place on April 14 in Moscow.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now