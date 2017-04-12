Three-ways talks between Russia, Iran and Syria to take place this week in Moscow

By: Reuters | Moscow | Updated: April 12, 2017 7:10 pm
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem will visit Moscow from April 13-15 for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, also said that three-ways talks between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Syria would take place on April 14 in Moscow.
