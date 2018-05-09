Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Three US detainees freed in North Korea, headed home: Donald Trump

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: May 9, 2018 6:27:26 pm
North Korean leader Kim Jong un and US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that three Americans detained by North Korea are on their way home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

