Three Taliban militants arrested in Pakistan

Three Taliban militants involved in a series of bomb attacks in Pakistan have been arrested by counter terrorism police in the country’s Punjab province, police said. According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, they received an information about some militants belonging to Jamaatul Ahrar, a splinter group of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, present in Galla Sarwar Maharwala near Alam Chowk in Gujranwala district, some 90 kilometres from Lahore.

The militants were planning to attack some sensitive installation and personnel of law enforcement agencies, the CTD said. The CTD team along with police yesterday raided the hideout of terrorists and nabbed the militants before they could launch an attack. “Three terrorists have been arrested. Some 2,395 grammes of explosives, 100 feet detonating cord and three detonators were recovered from them,” the CTD said.

They have been shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation. A case has been registered against the militants. Last week, security forces had killed eight terrorists of Jammatul Ahrar in Sheikhupura. Jammatul Ahrar has been involved in a series of bombing in Punjab especially in Lahore. It has also claimed the attack on policemen in Lahore that killed 15 people including six policemen in February.

