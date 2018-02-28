Three Nobel laureates blame Aung San Suu Kyi for Rohingya crisis

Three Nobel Peace laureates have accused Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the nation’s military of genocide for their role in violence that has forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. The laureates, who are in Bangladesh to visit sprawling refugee camps, said at a news conference in Dhaka on Wednesday that their fellow Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi cannot avoid responsibility.
One of the laureates, Yemen’s Tawakkol Karman, urged Suu Kyi to “wake up” or “face prosecution.” Her two colleagues Northern Ireland’s Mairead Maguire and Iran’s Shirin Ebadi promised to work to bring those responsible to justice.
Some 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since late August, when Myanmar’s military retaliated following attacks on security posts by an insurgent group.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Feb 28, 2018 at 6:42 pmSee lots of support for m uslims everywhere in the world but hindus are prosecuted in pak and bangla no one says anything. During USA attack on afghanistan Sikhs were driven out no one says anything. During Syria Civil war Yazidis and christians are totally wiped out and no one says anything. WHY ?Reply
- Feb 28, 2018 at 5:47 pm🔴🆓बेरोजगारी हटाओ अभियान🆓🔴 ✔मोदी जी द्वारा चलाए गए डिजिटल इन्डिया से जुड़े और कमाए 15,000 - 20,000 रुपए महीना ✔अब कोई नही रहेगा बेरोज़गार और नही करेगा कोई बेरोज़गार आत्महत्या ✔क्योंकि अब आ गई है 21वीं सदी की सबसे बड़ी रोज़गार क्रांति ✔हमारा सपना पूरे भारत को ही नही पूरी दुनिया को डिजिटल इंडिया से जोड़ना ✔सबका साथ सबका विकास ➡शुरुवात कैसे करे 📲Champ'Cash-Digital`India App को प्ले स्टोर से इन्स्टल करे, और साइन अप करे, $1 डॉलर बोनस स्पौन्सर 🆔: 4⃣6⃣8⃣9⃣4⃣2⃣ 👉🏻चैलेंज को पूरा करे 👉🏻और इंकम करनी शुरू करे 👉🏻इसे जरूर नोट कर ले👉🏻 स्पौन्सर 🆔: 4⃣6⃣8⃣9⃣4⃣2⃣ . . . . . . . . GsggdgdbduhdjekdReply