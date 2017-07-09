Three killed in hand grenade blast in Pakistan

At least three people, including two women and a child, were killed and 12 injured today in a hand grenade attack in Pakistan’s northwest restive tribal region, officials said.

The incident occurred in Kalosha village of Azam Warsak area in South Waziristan Agency. Some unknown attackers threw hand grenade at the house of Gleen Khan Wazir. Personal enmity is behind the attack, police said.

The attack also left 12 people injured and the condition of two of them were critical. The injured were referred to a hospital in Multan.

