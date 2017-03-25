Three injured in shooting in northern French city of Lille

Latest News
The reason for the shooting is unclear. It comes as France is under a state of emergency after deadly extremist attacks.

By: AP | Paris | Published:March 25, 2017 6:25 am
Police say three people have been injured in a shooting in the northern French city of Lille. Witnesses told police that an unidentified assailant opened fire near a metro station Friday night before fleeing, according to two Lille police officials.

The officials said one of those shot is a minor, and none of the injuries is life-threatening. The officials were not authorized to be publicly named.

Newspaper La Voix du Nord and radio France Bleu Nord reported that the Lille shooting may have been a settling of scores among local criminals. While firearms are less common in France than the U.S., gang-related shootings occur sporadically in poor French neighborhoods.

