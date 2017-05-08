Three India-born citizens among top 5 richest people in UK, Hinduja brothers top the list

The 2017 list saw Hinduja Brothers Srichand and Gopichand jumping up one position from last year’s list to become the top billionaires in the country. The 2017 list saw Hinduja Brothers Srichand and Gopichand jumping up one position from last year’s list to become the top billionaires in the country.

Three out of the five richest people in the United Kingdom are of Indian origins, according to the 2017 Sunday Times Rich List, its 29th edition. The list saw Hinduja Brothers Srichand and Gopichand jumping up one spot from last year’s list to become the top billionaires in the country. The estimated net worth of the brothers, who have amassed their fortunes with investments in various industries including oil and gas, automotive, IT, energy, media, banking, property and healthcare sectors, is around £16.2 billion, about £3.2 billion more than last year.

The Mumbai-born David and Simon Reuben, who were at the top position last year, dropped to the third position in this year’s list recording a net estimate of approximately £14 billion. The brothers, now British citizens, made their wealth with lucrative property deals. But the biggest jump this year was made by the famous Indian-born steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal. Mittal jumped up seven spots to reach number four this year, becoming the third India-born citizen to make it in the top five. His net worth is estimated to be approximately £13.23 billion.

‘The Sunday Times Rich List’ which releases the names of UK’s 1000 wealthiest people included a total of 40 Indian-born citizens in 2017 list. It also says that the billionaires reaped benefits from “Brexit bonanza” and “this year’s 500 richest individuals and families are now wealthier than the entire top 1,000 were in 2016.” There was not a single Briton in the top 5, with Ukranian businessman Len Blavatnik picking up the 2nd spot with an approx £15.98 billion net worth and Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov at the fifth spot with a net worth of approximately 11.8 billion.

