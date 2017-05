Three dead, 10 injured in Greek passenger train derailment

Adendro : Rescuers search the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night. AP/PTI Photo Adendro : Rescuers search the site of a fatal train derailment close to the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The train was traveling on the Athens-Thessaloniki route when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Thessaloniki Saturday night. AP/PTI Photo

Three people died and 10 more were injured when a train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night and ripped through a house, police said. The train carrying 70 passengers and five crew was heading from Athens to the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki when it derailed in the town of Adendro, 37 km (23 miles) from Thessaloniki, railway company TRAINOSE said.

At least two carriages crashed into the ground floor of a house, ripping through its walls. Others toppled on to their sides, their windows smashed. It was unclear what caused the accident.

“Death came calling,” the Athens News Agency quoted Yorgos Mylonas, a local resident, as saying. “I heard a strange noise and then I saw the train approaching and ramming into my neighbour’s house.”

Three of the injured are in serious condition, TRAINOSE said. Earlier, in a statement on its website, TRAINOSE had said that four people were killed in the crash but it removed that reference.

At least two dozen fire trucks were deployed in the rescue operation.

