Threat of terrorism must be confronted and defeated: Donald Trump

Donald Trump declined an invitation from ESPN to continue the tradition. (Source: AP) Donald Trump declined an invitation from ESPN to continue the tradition. (Source: AP)

The threat of terrorism must be confronted and defeated, U.S. President Donald Trump said, exuding confidence that his administration would be able to achieve this goal. “The threat of terrorism — and believe me it is a threat — must be confronted and defeated and we will defeat it,” he said in his weekly radio and web address to the nation on Friday. He had met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week and assured America’s commitment to Israeli security.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“It was an honour to welcome my friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House,” he said, adding that the US reaffirmed its unbreakable bond with its “cherished-ally” Israel.

“I affirmed to Prime Minister (Netanyahu), America’s commitment to working with Israel and our allies and partners toward greater security and stability,” he said.

“We share with Israel a deep conviction that we must protect all innocent human life,” he added.

Trump said that in the first few weeks, his administration has taken major steps to remove wasteful regulations and get people back to work. “I have been saying I was going to do that for a long time. This week I signed two pieces of legislation to remove burdens on our economy, continue to keep my promises to the American People and so much more,” he said.

This week he signed House Joint Resolution 38, which eliminates an anti-coal regulation in the country. “Our coal miners have been treated horribly, and we are going to turn that around – and we are going to turn it around quickly. We are going to fight for lower energy prices for all Americans as part of the deal,” he said.

Trump said he also signed a resolution to eliminate a costly regulation Dodd-Frank imposed on American energy companies. By stopping this regulation, we are able to save American companies and workers millions and millions of dollars in job-killing compliance costs, he said.

But to truly succeed as a country, one must realise the full potential of women. “That is why I was thrilled to host the White House’s women’s business leaders round table—very exciting, great women,” he said. Trump said as President, he is committed to ensuring that women entrepreneurs have equal access to the capital, markets, and networks of support that they need. “This is a priority for my Administration. I campaigned on helping women in the workforce, and we are going to deliver on that promise, believe me,” he said.